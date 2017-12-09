Nahargarh Fort death not a murder, says forensic report

Jaipur: The forensic report in the death of a man whose body was found hanging on the ramparts of Rajasthan's Nahargarh Fort with anti-Padmavati scribblings nearby have ruled out murder.

Speaking to IANS, FSL officials confirmed that the final report submitted to police confirms that Chetan Saini's death on November 24 was a suicide and not a murder.

They claimed that the FSL conducted a thorough examination of the evidence and submitted five separate reports, which included viscera report, in the final submission.

The death of Saini had added to the controversy over the protests over Hindi film Padmavati, as there were "inflammatory" scribblings, written in charcoal, on many stones near the body. These scribblings also referred to the Padmavati movie protest. The police officials when contacted were not available for comments on the forensic report.