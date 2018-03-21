Naidu accuses BJP of weakening Andhra

[Andhra Pradesh] [India], Mar. 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not only doing injustice to the state but is also weakening it by constantly hitting out at him.

While addressing the TDP's coordination committee meeting, Naidu said: "Attacking me means weakening the state. Thus they want to weaken the state. Had they shown some of that interest in state development; this situation would not have arised."

The Chief Minister made the statement while addressing TDP MLAs, MLCs and senior leaders in the meeting that focused on special category status for Andhra Pradesh and the party's alliance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"We allied with the BJP thinking justice would be done to the state. We waited for four years patiently, never hurried, and gave BJP an ample amount of time. But the BJP didn't use that time. Now, we are moving very cautiously," Naidu told the party members. The TDP president in the meeting asserted that state's interests are paramount for his party. "I went to Delhi to seek support, but in vain. The deficit revenue to be settled in the first year is given in five years and even now they have only agreed to give 138 crores," he said. The Chief Minister further said that the people of Andhra were observing how the Centre adjourned the Parliament without allowing the no-confidence motion. Naidu also underlined that the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Jai Samaikyandhra Party (JSP) were supporting the BJP and attacking the TDP at a time when fingers were being raised at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister also took the occasion to corner Tollywood actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan and said the latter accused his son of corruption without evidence. "The Jana Sena founder first made allegations against Lokesh and later said he had no evidence and after which he again claimed of possessing evidence.(ANI)