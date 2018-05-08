Naidu announces measures for Andhra's betterment

[India] May 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday announced several measures for the betterment of the state.

"I concentrated on wealth creation. I equally focused on welfare and development. There should be no negligence in welfare programs, public satisfaction is important. We took measures that people can resolve their problems from their place only, by using technology," he said at a collectors' conference held here.

He announced pension for 47 lakh persons.

He also announced, ? 5 lakhs for bereaved families under Chandranna Bima (insurance) and Chandranna Pelli Kanuka (marriage gift) where 1.20 lakh women will receive Rs 25000 as wedding assistance.

To eradicate malnutrition, he said "Anna Canteens" will start from June 2. An unemployment allowance would also be introduced in June, he added.

"We gave power connections to everyone. Moreover, we will not increase power tariffs," the chief minister said.

The government currently provides 75 units of free power to backward classes

He also promised that by October 2 all rural street lights would be fitted with LED lights.

On the infrastructure front, he said that his government has laid out 16000 kilometres in four years.

"This year, there is a chance of laying 3000 kilometres of road," he added.

He also announced that this year people of the state would receive one crore fiber grid connections.

Andhra Pradesh currently ranks ninth in the country in terms of per capita income.

"We want to make AP one of the top three states in India by 2022," Naidu said.

His positive remark comes at a time when the state has witnessed 17.74 percent growth in the agriculture sector.

In fiscal 2017-18 state (Gross Value Added) GVA is Rs 5,48,439 with 11.39 percent growth rate whereas the national average GVA is only at a mere Rs 1,19,64,479 with only a 6.4 percent growth rate.

In fiscal 2017-18 Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is Rs 6,07,388 with 11.22% growth rate which is more than the national average, as it stands on Rs 1,30,03,897 with a 6.6 percent growth rate.

"There should be 65 percent share in GSDP from the service sector. In that matter, we are far behind our neighbouring states," he added.

"In 2017-18, the industrial sector recorded GVA as Rs 1,42,837 with 8.49% growth rate. The national growth rate is only 4.8%. Also in 2017-18, service sector recorded GVA Rs 2,41,967 with a 9.11% growth rate. The national growth rate is 8.2%," added the chief minister.

Water conservation is a big issue in this country. Since earlier governments brought 130 TMC of Godavari water to Krishna delta through Pattiseema project.

"This year we raised the target to 200 TMC," he said.

Talking about the education sector, he announced plans to set up 6000 virtual classrooms this year.

He said, "Our universities have bettered in ranking and accreditation. In IIT JEE mains, 12 percent of our children got ranks. It is a matter of pride for the state."

Rupees 12000 crores was also announced for the upgradation of basic infrastructure in urban areas.

Talking about financial assistance he mentioned that the 15th Finance Commission's decision to choose census 2011 as a benchmark for allocation of funds is a dangerous thing.

"If 2011 population is considered, there is a danger of South Indian states losing MP seats also. This will be a great injustice to states with progressive ideologies," added the minister.

Earlier, he launched the NCBN (Nara Chandrababu Naidu) APP in order to implement effective and transparent governance. (ANI)