Naidu asks agitating DMK, AIADMK members to withdraw from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: With the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday witnessing repeated adjournments following sloganeering by members from Tamil Naidu, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu named several AIADMK and DMK members and directed them to withdraw from the House.

With the proceedings resuming at 2 p.m. after several adjournments, Naidu identified the agitating members by their names and asked them to withdraw from the House for the day, and adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

The members identified and asked to leave include DMK's Kanimozhi and Tiruchi Siva, and the AIADMK's A. Navaneethakrishnan, Vijila Sathyananth and K. Selvaraj.

The members have been protesting against the proposed Mekedatu Dam in Karnataka on Cauvery.

