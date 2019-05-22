Naidu asks educational institutions to foster academic excellence

[India], May 21 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday asked educational institutions to maintain high standards and foster academic excellence as the country has emerged as an attractive destination for global investors.

India is poised to become a five trillion dollars economy in the next few years, he said while addressing the convocation of Great Lakes Institute of Management.

Naidu said today's youngsters are joining India's growth story at a very exciting juncture. India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world and has become the second largest global hub for start-ups.The Fourth Industrial Revolution is being driven by rapidly-changing technologies, he said. Professional managers will be required to manage technology-driven changes in industrial processes and practices.

"Every change is potentially disruptive. You have to control and manage this disruption. So equip yourself with knowledge and upgrade your skills continuously," said Naidu. "Sustaining the culture of innovation and enterprise in a fast-changing technological environment is a challenge for management education. Up-skilling, re-skilling, learning and adopting the best practices are key elements for individual growth," he added. Eminent scientist and former Director General of CSIR Ramesh Mashelkar, Principal and Associate Dean of Great Lakes Institute of Management Vaidyanathan Jayaraman, senior faculty members and parents of the graduating students were present at the event. (ANI)