Naidu chairs meeting on anti-smoking, anti-piracy measures in films

[India], June 7 (ANI): Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu has held consolations with representatives from the film industry on the proposed Cinematography Act in view of the Justice Mudgal Committee and Shyam Benegal Committee reports and suggestions on anti-piracy measures in Mumbai.

Naidu took to Twitter to comment on his meeting.

Among the other issues that were discussed in the meeting was the need to obtain clearances from the Animal Welfare Board under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and issues relating to depiction of smoking in films wherein films are required to show a disclaimer in every scene that involves smoking, as per a directive from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With regards to the use of animals in films, the Committee said there should be "licensed suppliers" of performing animals (PA) who are qualified in handling various animals and taking care of them as per requirement of the law. The Committee proposed an interim measure to cut down the time consumed, a directory of "certified (approved) personnel" of AWBI including veterinary personnel on the list of AWBI in different parts of the country. With regards to anti-smoking measures, the Committee said that a meaningful static disclaimer in the beginning of the film with standard visual background approved by the Ministry of Health should be shown for a minimum time period along with an audio backing it. This would be made in all Indian languages and made applicable to all media platforms. The Committee suggested that producers of that film can make a short film conveying an anti-smoking message by the same actor, who is depicted as smoking in the film. The Committee also proposed that the film industry should produce small films on anti-tobacco/smoking with popular actors on their own for screening in cinemas halls and on TV Channels. (ANI)