Naidu eyes global ease of doing business ranking for AP

[India], Feb. 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that the state government's aim is to appear in World's Top 5 when it comes to Ease of Doing Business.

Naidu sought investments from both domestic and foreign investors in areas such as infrastructure and tourism.

"We are (Andhra Pradesh) number 1 in Ease of Doing Business. I am sure that India will do really well. Our aim is to appear in World's Top 5 when it comes to Ease of Doing Business," Naidu said while addressing the gathering at CII Partnership Summit here.

Naidu assured the investors to provide quality power, water, skilled manpower and land to set up facilities in the state. The state is taking several steps to further improve ease of doing business in the state to attract investors, he said. Naidu said the state had set a target of Rs 10 lakh crore investment and 20 lakh jobs in five years. Outlining his targets, the chief minister said he wants the state to become the most preferred destinations for investments by 2050 globally. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu lauded the progress achieved by Andhra Pradesh in the last three years despite facing the challenges of bifurcation and how the state had the potential to grow into an automobile hub, besides in jewellery, agro-industries sector and leather industries. (ANI)