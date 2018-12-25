Naidu meets AIMLB members, assures support on triple talaq

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday met a delegation of All India Muslim Law Board (AIMLB) members and assured them all support in their fight against the proposed Muslim Women Bill (Triple Talaq) 2018 in the Parliament.

The Muslim delegation complained that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to get political mileage by changing the Muslim marriage system which has been in practice for the past 1400 years.

The delegation members claimed that a majority of political parties are opposing the proposed Muslim Women Bill 2018. They said that the proposed Bill, which paves the way for punishing Muslim husbands in case of triple talaq, is a violation of human rights and is also against the principles of the Constitution.

The delegation comprised of Moulana Khalid Saifullah, Jaffer Jilani, Umrain Mahepuj, women's wing chief organiser Dr Asma Jahera, Moulana Abdul Basit, Moulana Asif Nadvi, Muft Md Farooqi Khasmi and Saida Ayesha. They urged Naidu to protect the interests of Indian Muslims by opposing the proposed Muslim Women Bill 2018 coming before Parliament on December 27. (ANI)