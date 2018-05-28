Naidu says Polavaram project to be completed by 2019

The mammoth Polavaram project is considered to be the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh and the same is likely to be completed by 2019.

At present rehabilitation is posing a major hurdle due to inadequate funds.

Out of 98,000 families from 271 villages, so far, only 3,000 families have been rehabilitated as per the probation of Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

On Sunday, chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said in his speech that although the Centre is not granting funds, the project will be completed by 2019.

Polavaram Project is a multi-purpose irrigation project which has been accorded national project status. The project aims to benefit farmers directly and indirectly and also reduce the shortage of drinking water. Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu had urged his officials to send letters to Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley so that funds can be disbursed at the earliest in order to speed up the Polavaram project. (ANI)