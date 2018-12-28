Naidu stresses importance of water resources in 5th White Paper on Natural Resource Management

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday stressed on the importance of conservation of the state's water resources, saying that his government's priority is to increase the groundwater level by three to eight metres.

Addressing a gathering during the release of the fifth White Paper on 'Natural Resources Management' of the state, Naidu said, "Our vision is to increase the groundwater table by three to eight meters. It is a scientifically devised level. We tried to recharge rainwater to groundwater. For that, we started developing farm ponds and tanks".

The Chief Minister further stated that interlinking of rivers is another major achievement for his government. "We are implementing micro-irrigation for efficient use of water for agricultural needs. Ultimately we want to make the state drought free. Next is the green cover. As of now 27 per cent green cover is there in the state. We want to increase it to 50 per cent" Naidu said. He also said that the work on the Polavaram project is progressing at a fast pace, adding that by May 2019 it will be operational. Naidu then launched an attack on the Centre for not funding the project. "For Polavaram, the Centre has to give Rs 35,000 crores. As of now, we have spent 15,363.79 crores. Of that, Rs 10227.92 crores has been spent after announcing it as the national project. But the Centre has released only 6727.26 crores. Balance 3500.66 crores is due," Naidu said. "The Centre is thinking we are slaves to them. How can we abide by that? We are paying real things and asking them to clear off the national issues. Doesn't the central government have the responsibility towards the state?" Naidu said. (ANI)