Naidu to attend swearing-in of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, MP CMs

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend the swearing-in ceremonies of Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot, and Bhupesh Baghel as the Chief Ministers of the three newly-elected Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, respectively.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister-designate Kamal Nath is scheduled to take oath at 1.30 pm, while Rajasthan's Ashok Gehlot will take oath at 10 am. Chhattisgarh's chief minister-designate Bhupesh Baghel is currently scheduled to take oath at 4.30 pm.

Apart from Naidu, a phalanx of opposition leaders, including DMK president MK Stalin, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, BSP chief Mayawati, SP president Akhilesh Yadav, and NCP president Sharad Pawar, will also be present on the occasion as a show of opposition unity. In the recently-concluded Assembly elections, the results of which were declared on December 11, the Congress dealt a massive blow to the BJP by ousting its governments in the three 'Hindi heartland' states. While the party registered a resounding victory in Chhattisgarh, winning 68 seats as opposed to the BJP's 15, in Rajasthan the Congress bagged 99 seats, and the BJP 73. Madhya Pradesh saw a nail-biting fight, where the Congress managed to bag 114 seats out of a total of 230. The Congress then roped in seven seats, two from the BSP, one from Samajwadi Party and four Independents candidates, to form the government. (ANI)