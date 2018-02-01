Naidu to lay foundation for Universal Peace Retreat Center

[India], Feb 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will on Thursday lay the foundation stone for the Universal Peace Retreat Center of 'Prajapita Brahmakumari Eswariya University' in Amaravati.

The state government has allotted 10 acres of land for this center at Nekkollu village within the Amaravati Capital Region.

Dr Janaki Dadi, Chief of Brahmakumaris as well as representatives across the country will be participating in the event.

The Universal Peace Retreat Center will be built with a capacity to provide shelter to 1500 people and an auditorium with 2000 seating arrangements. A meditation hall, a seminar hall with high end facilities, a museum, laser show and a housing complex will also be a part of this center.

The center will propagate and teach raja yoga, Dhyana, youth development, women empowerment, stress relief activities, child care, positive attitude, life skills and moral values. 'Brahmakumaris' has 8500 centers across the world that is being given special recognition by United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). (ANI)