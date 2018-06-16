Naidu to NERIST: Promote 'lab to land' mantra to benefit humanity

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today advised the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) to adopt a 'lab to land' policy to benefit humanity.

He gave the advice while interacting with faculty members and research scholars at the institute, which has been in existence since July 1986.

A power point prsentation of successful research projects was made by NERIST Director Professor H S Yadav and his colleagues Dr.Aditi Bhadra and Dr.Pradeep Kumar on 'green chemistry domain', 'impact of climate change in Arunachal Pradesh' and 'carvacrol nano emulsion against lung cancer and anti-toxin nano technology.

Naidu said that scientific research products should be made people-friendly. "With my 40-year public life since being elected as a people's representative in 1978, I have been touring various research institutions of the nation to find out what benefits they are extending to society, if imparting quality education, publishing papers, finding solution to social problems or not," he said. When research scholar Th Sonia Devi highlighted about a reach outcome involving the Nirjuli resident, 19-km from here where the NERIST is located, the Vice President advised that farmers cultivating for 50 years having skills and the faculty members having technology if combined together could give the much desired results. He added that institutes should aim at reducing costs of production, find value addition and generate gainful employment. Responding to Naidu's questions, Professor Yadav said that the institute was funded by Union MoHRD, generates about Rs 3.5 crore against an annual expenditure of Rs 67 crore. The seats through competitive examinations are allotted at the ratio of 90:10 between the NE states and rest of India. State Governor Brigadier (Retired) B D Mishra, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Education Minister Honchun Ngandam, Chief Secretary Gopal and DGP S B K Singh and other officers were also present. Naidu thereafter left for Lilabari by road, concluding his maiden two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)