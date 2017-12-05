Naidu urges South Korean industrialists to invest in AP

[India], December 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu began his three-day tour to the Republic of Korea on Monday and emphasised on urging its industrialists to invest in the state and make it their second home.

While speaking about investment opportunities in the state, the chief minister yesterday said, "Andhra Pradesh is growing at double-digit rates for the last three years. Our aim is to grow at 15 percent for the next 15 years. India's Look Easy Policy will bear fruit from our state."

While speaking further about the goal of double-digit growth in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu explained that the purpose of the meeting was to assure the investors that he would solve any problems they might encounter in doing business in the state. During his visit, the chief minister met Vice Chairman and CEO of Kia Motors, Hyoung Keun-Lee, Executive Vice Presidents Gyun Kim and Hi-Sung Song and Senior Vice President Kook-Hyun Shim. Kia Motors, which is now setting up its car manufacturing plant in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh, will soon explore possibilities of investing in the state. Meanwhile, Keun-Lee said that "Kia is majorly producing electric vehicles and plans to bring out cheaper versions for the developing countries." (ANI)