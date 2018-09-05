Najeeb Ahmed missing case: CBI wants to file closure report

[India], Sep 04 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday told the Delhi High Court that it decided to file a closure report in the case of missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student Najeeb Ahmed.

The agency, in its report to the Court, stated that they have probed the matter from each and every angle, and its investigation of the case was complete.

The CBI's counsel, who appeared before the bench of justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel moreover said that it wanted to intimate the court about its decision before filing closure in the case.

JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, 27, went missing under suspicious circumstances on October 15, 2016, a day after he was involved in an alleged scuffle with some students from Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Although Najeeb's family members have alleged the role of ABVP activists behind his disappearance, the organisation has, so far, denied any role in the matter. (ANI)