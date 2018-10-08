Najeeb Ahmed missing case: Delhi HC allows CBI to file closure report

The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a closure report in the case of missing Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Najeeb Ahmed.

The High Court also disposed off the habeas corpus petition filed by Fatima Nafis, mother of Najeeb, saying that she could raise grievances before the trial court where the report has been filed.

After the verdict, Fatima told reporters that she will knock the doors of the Supreme Court. "We are fighting for the last 2 years but we did not move an inch. I had high hopes from the Court; however, the security agencies have misguided the Court. We'll go to the Supreme Court. All that is happening since last 2 years is being done under pressure by those sitting in power," she told reporters after the hearing.

Further expressing displeasure over the court order a statement issued on Nafees' behalf read, "I am heartbroken at this verdict. The CBI has conducted the most biased investigation and its sole objective has been to shield those who assaulted my son. I still retain faith in the judiciary and will not stop until I find justice for my son." Najeeb went missing under suspicious circumstances on October 15, 2016. It has been alleged that there was an altercation between Najeeb and the students affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on October 14, 2016 at a JNU hostel. JNU's students' union president N. Sai Balaji also expressed displeasure over the High Court's order and said they are fully determined to carry this struggle forward. (ANI)