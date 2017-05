[India] May 25 (ANI): Eight people were killed when a bus caught fire in Harnaut region in Nalanda on Thursday evening.

At least 10 were injured in the incident.

Seven adults and a child lost their lives.

The Bihar Government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. four lakh for the kin of the eight killed.

Those injured were immediately admitted to the nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)