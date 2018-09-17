Nalasopara terror plot: Accused sent to custody till September 25

In a fresh development, four accused in the Nalasopara terror conspiracy case, namely Liladhar alias Vijay alias Bhaiyya Lodhi, Vasudev Suryawanshi, Bharat Kurne, and Sujit Kumar were sent to police custody by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) till September 25.

Earlier today, one of the accused Sujit Kumar was sent for a medical examination after he alleged that he was beaten in custody. However, nothing was found in the report.

The ATS arrested the other two accused Liladhar alias Vijay alias Bhaiyya Lodhi and Vasudev Suryawanshion September 10 from Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

Following the arrest, the ATS recovered three crude bombs, explosives, mobiles, four pen drives, and two numbers plates from the residence and garage of first accused. They also recovered one DVD, pocket diaries, mobile phones, SIM cards, pen drive and other documents from the residence of the second. The prosecuting lawyer of the ATS stated that the explosives were recovered from the residence of Vijay Lodhi and the duo had conspired in carrying out a terrorist activity. According to the ATS, the two accused also did a recce of people who were allegedly against the Hindu religion or were making films against it. (ANI)