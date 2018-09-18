Nalgonda: Honour killing victim's father-in-law, 6 others arrested

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): Less than a week after the death of Perumalla Pranay, the police have arrested Pranay's father-in-law Maruti Rao and six others in connection with his murder. The accused are being sent to judicial remand.

Pranay and his wife, Amrutha Varshini, were attacked by an unidentified assailant on September 14, which subsequently led to Pranay's death.

Nalgonda Superintendent of Police AV Ranganath at a press conference said that seven people were arrested in a span of three to four days. Those arrested include Maruti Rao (girl's father), Subhash Sharma (the man who allegedly killed Pranay), Sravan, (brother of Maruti Rao), Shiva (driver of Maruti Rao), Asghar Ali, Mohammed Bari and Abdul Kareem.

According to Ranganath, Amrutha and Pranay were in a relationship since they were in Class 9. When this came to Maruti Rao's notice, he warned the couple to end their relationship. But it went unheeded. In January this year, the couple went to Hyderabad and got married. They returned to their native town of Miryalguda in Nalgonda. Perturbed by the marriage of his daughter to a lower caste man, the police said that Maruti Rao allegedly started conspiring to kill Pranay. In June, Rao first met Mohammed Bari and discussed the plan to allegedly kill Pranay, after which Bari and another accused, Asghar Ali, went to Nalgonda to finalise the deal. The accused persons allegedly first demanded Rs. 2.5 crore to kill Pranav, police said adding that the deal was finalised at Rs 1 crore. Rao allegedly offered an advance of Rs 15 lakh to kill Pranay. Ranganath further said that an attempt was made to allegedly kill Pranav once in August and again in September, but both attempts went in vain. Subhash Sharma, who allegedly stabbed Pranay, has been apprehended from Bihar's Samasthipur district, and is being brought to Nalgonda today. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)