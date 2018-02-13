Name any issue, we will fight elections on it: Pradhan

[India] Feb. 13 (ANI): Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday expressed confidence of fighting next general elections on any issue suggested by media.

Taking part in a question and answer session at the ANI-organised India Infracon 2018 here, Pradhan said, "The world has changed. You name any issue and we will fight elections on that issue. Frustration does not go from the hearts of some friends in India. They are suffering from jaundice, so they would only see yellow." (ANI)