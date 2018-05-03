Name of Dyal Singh College remains unchanged, says its chairman

[India], May 3 (ANI): The chairman of the governing body of the Dyal Singh College and Vandemataram Dyal Singh College, Amitabh Sinha, today claimed that politically motivated groups were misleading the government and parliament on the issue of the renaming of these two institutions

Addressing a press conference this afternoon, Sinha said it was wrong and unfortunate on the part of certain members of parliament to mislead the government and particularly Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on an issue without verifying all facts related to it.

Claiming that the college is a fully owned and managed by the autonomous University of Delhi (Central University), Sinha rejected suggestions that it was a minority institution for education, and added that it was his view that "a certain lobby of the Dyal Singh College staff had roped in the SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) to cry foul over 'hurt Sikh sentiments' when they failed to think of no other way to halt the educational reform measures of the new governing body." "What was called the Dyal Singh College remains Dyal Singh College and will remain so forever," Sinha assured time and again publicly. He said that an unnecessary controversy has been generated over the renaming issue. On Wednesday, Javadekar had said that the name of Dyal Singh College will not be changed under any circumstances after it was reported that the college management had added 'Vande Matram' to the name of the college's evening wing quietly. He said that college management can find other ways of distinguishing between the morning and evening colleges and added that an inquiry would be conducted against those fiddling with the name. On April 25, Delhi University fraternity found out that the management of Dyal Singh College (Evening) had renamed the college as "Vande Mataram Dyal Singh College". (ANI with inputs)