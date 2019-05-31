Names, portfolios of Cabinet ministers announced

New Delhi: A day after being sworn in, names and portfolios of cabinet ministers were announced on Friday. Prime Minister Modi earlier sent the list of portfolios for his Council of Ministers to President Ram Nath Kovind, seeking his approval.

On Thursday evening, Modi, along with 57 other members had taken oath. BJP President Amit Shah will be the new Home Minister in the Narendra Modi government while Rajnath Singh will be the new Defence Minister and Nirmala Sitharaman the Finance Minister.

Amit Shah gets Home, Nirmala gets Finance, Defence goes to Rajnath



The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has announced the portfolios of the Union Council of Ministers. Complete list below: Narendra Modi Prime Minister and also in-charge of: Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; Department of Space; and All important policy issues; and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister. PM Narendra Modi also the in-charge of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space and All important policy issues and All other portfolios not allocated to any Minister. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/afYevzuRA8 — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2019 Raj Nath Singh- Minister of Defence. Amit Shah - Minister of Home Affairs. Nitin Jairam Gadkari - Minister of Road Transport and Highways; and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. V. Sadananda Gowda - Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers. Nirmala Sitharaman - Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs. Ramvilas Paswan - Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Narendra Singh Tomar - Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj. Ravi Shankar Prasad - Minister of Law and Justice; Minister of Communications; and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology. Harsimrat Kaur Badal - Minister of Food Processing Industries. Thaawar Chand Gehlot - Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar - Minister of External Affairs. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' - Minister of Human Resource Development. Arjun Munda- Minister of Tribal Affairs. Smriti Zubin Irani - Minister of Women and Child Development; and Minister of Textiles. Harsh Vardhan - Minister of Health and Family Welfare; Minister of Science and Technology; and Minister of Earth Sciences. Prakash Javadekar - Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting. Piyush Goyal - Minister of Railways; and Minister of Commerce and Industry. Dharmendra Pradhan - Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister of Steel - Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Minister of Minority Affairs - Pralhad Joshi Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and Minister of Mines. Mahendra Nath Pandey- Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Arvind Ganpat Sawant- Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise.