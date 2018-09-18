NaMo App to connect with volunteers

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): Strengthening its campaigning tactics ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched an interactive volunteer platform on the NaMo App.

The party believes that this will act as a central avenue for all volunteering activities and give multiple options for such work, online and on ground.

Along with the Volunteer Platform, Merchandise and Micro-Donation Platform have also been launched.

The app will now allow people to buy exclusive NaMo Merchandise like T-shirts, caps, mugs, stickers from NaMo App at competitive prices along with a pleasant E-Commerce experience.

The Micro-Donation platform will enable people to contribute and support the party through small denominations. Ahead of the crucial elections, the move is seen as an attempt by the BJP to develop a deeper connect with the volunteers. The App has gained immense popularity since the Prime Minister uses this platform to interact with the citizens of the country on various issues. (ANI)