Nana Patole named Maharashtra Congress VP

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday approved the name of Nana Patole as the Vice President Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Bhai Nagrale was named the General Secretary of Maharashtra PCC.

Patole returned to the Congress Party on January 12.

Patole had quit the Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the 2014 general elections and had won the Bhandara-Gondia constituency.

He resigned from the BJP as well as his Lok Sabha seat on December 8, citing disappointment with the party's policies on farmer issues. (ANI)