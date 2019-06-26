Nanda Devi rescue: Operation Daredevils postponed due to terrain elevations

[India], Jun 5 (ANI): The Operation Daredevils to rescue missing foreign tourists at Nanda Devi base camp was postponed on Wednesday due to terrain elevations.

A team, comprising of four ITBP trekkers and five Air Force personnel, had taken off from Munsyari village in the district at 5 am today in an ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) to join in the search operation of a 12-member international expedition team which went missing while climbing the Nanda Devi peak.

After three attempts, the helicopter returned to Pithoragarh. The next strategy is being deliberated by the team.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is conducting search and rescue missions to rescue the delegation of the foreign tourists. Four members have already been evacuated by the Air Force. The international expedition team comprised of nationals from the US, the UK and Australia. The IAF helicopters have flown a total of five missions and evacuated four UK nationals, including the Deputy Leader from an altitude of 4,500 m. The search for the rest eight members is underway along the trek route. Standing at a height of 7,816 metres, Nanda Devi is the second highest mountain in India and 23rd highest overall. (ANI)