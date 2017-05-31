Nandini K.R. tops UPSC Civil Services examination 2016

[India], May 31 (ANI): Nandini K. R. has topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination, 2016.

Anmol Sher Singh Bedi and G. Ronanki secured the second and third positions respectively.

The UPSC declared the results of civil services (main) examination, 2016 today.

According to the result, around 1099 people qualified the UPSC exam including 500 general candidates, 347 OBC candidates, 163 SC candidates and 89 ST candidates.

Results of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) have been announced.

Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website. (ANI)