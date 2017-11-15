Naqvi to inaugurate 4th 'Hunar Haat' today

[India] November 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will today inaugurate the fourth edition of the Centre's 'Hunar Haat' at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan, where works of artisans belonging to minority communities and Tihar Jail inmates will be on display.

Speaking at a press conference, the Union Minister said that the fourth edition will continue till November 27 and will exhibit the country's rich heritage and skills.

"This Hunar Haat is unique from earlier exhibitions as for the first time products made by inmates of Delhi's Tihar Jail are also available. These products include furniture, handlooms, handicrafts, bakery items, hand-prepared oil, organic spices and grain," Naqvi said.

He added that the artisans' exquisite pieces of handicraft and handloom works such as cane, bamboo and jute products of Assam; Tussar, Geeja and Matka silk of Bhagalpur (Bihar) and traditional jewellery from Rajasthan and Telangana will be on display at the Haat. "New products to be displayed include baskets made from natural grass by artisans from Puducherry and Uttar Pradesh, Gotapatti work from Rajasthan and mural paintings from Gujarat," the Union Minister said. He added that the ministry had earlier organised the Haat for the first time at Pragati Maidan last year. "The second and third editions were organised in the national capital and Puducherry, which received huge response. 'Hunar Haat' will also be organised in Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhopal and other cities in the coming days," the minister said. He further said that the Ministry is working to establish a Hunar Hub in all states of the country where artisans will be provided training as per present requirement. 'Hunar (skill) Haat' is a platform created by the Minority Affairs Ministry to offer employment and market opportunities to artisans and craftsmen from minority communities. (ANI)