Nara Lokesh calls for adopting technological changes

[Switzerland], Jan. 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh on Thursday called on the need to adopt technological changes in order to keep moving forward.

Lokesh, while addressing the gathering in a session "Economics and Growth in the new globalised world" in Davos along with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu, said that it was essential to growing with the advancement in technology as otherwise, the country would lag behind.

"Technology is playing a crucial role in governance and industrial development. It is changing fast and if we don't adapt to these changes, we will lag behind. We are using technology in a big way in Andhra Pradesh," Lokesh said.

Highlighting the achievements of Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh said the state is trying to provide various facilities through fiber grid project, internet, telephone and television services in the state for the benefit of the people. "With the availability of data, there will be revolutionary changes in the state. The products from remote villages can now be sold in foreign markets. Andhra Pradesh is No.1 in Ease of Doing Business Index and I am confident that we will retain it this year too," he added. Lokesh said that the government has even implemented real-time governance in the state and using sensors and drones in a big way for it. He added that their main aim is to identify and resolve the issues before people complain about them. Aiming to provide better public services using technology, Andhra Pradesh IT minister said that numbers of steps are being taken for promoting industries and manufacturing sectors in Andhra Pradesh. He also emphasised on the need for revolutionary changes in service sector and added that the state government setting up universities and academies with the help of private companies for the same. "We are setting up an academy with the help of MuSigma to train students as data scientists. We will be setting up a university to train in Blockchain with the help of Etherium. Central government is taking several steps for industrial development. It is extending full cooperation to AP Government," he said. Prabhu also appreciated the efforts taken by the Andhra Pradesh Government and said that the state is at the forefront of using technology and industrial development and is role model for other states. (ANI)