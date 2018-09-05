Nara Lokesh launches Fintech festival in Visakhapatnam

[India], Sept 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Information and Technology minister Nara Lokesh on Tuesday unveiled the curtain raiser of Fintech festival 2018 and also launched the website. The festival will be held from October 22 to 25 in Vizag.

The event will witness a congregation of India's economic community to discuss industry trends, market insights, the Indian regulatory framework, along with global fintech ecosystem. The initiative intends to bring together industry, academicians and investors to innovate, co-create and build the fintech ecosystem.

The festival will also be marked by the presence of eminent personalities from regulatory authorities, like the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Reserve bank of India, multinational Fintech companies. They are expected to share the stage about improving digital infrastructure in the nation and unveil India with the trends of cybersecurity. The event will also explore opportunities in India's digital banking transformation. The major focus of the festival will be to identify key challenges and opportunities for Fintech entrepreneurs, and perspective of incumbents along with designing a roadmap for the development of an empowering Fintech ecosystem. Also, a Hackathon with one million dollar challenge will be held from 17 September to 12 October prior to the Fintech fest. The challenge will be conducted on a worldwide basis enabling startups to showcase their products and solutions. To promote the challenge and the festival, road shows are being planned in eight major cities across the world, which will include Chicago, New York, San Fransisco, Tel Aviv, Paris, London, Hong Kong and Bangalore. The highlight of the event will be the opening address by humanoid robot Sophia and a CXO roundtable with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu . (ANI)