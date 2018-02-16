Nara Lokesh meets Reliance representatives

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday met representatives of Reliance group of Industries at the state secretariat's Real Time Governance Center (RTGC) and briefed them about its working.

Explaining the delegation about Real Time Governance being implemented, Minister Lokesh said, "We are trying to bring certificate less governance, resolving grievances of public in real time through the RTGC."

"Right now per capita income of Andhra Pradesh is the least among all the south Indian states. We have set a target of 15 percent growth by overcoming all the problems," he added.

Aiming to make Andhra Pradesh one of the top three developed states of the country by 2022, IT minister expressed that he wants to see the state at the top by 2029 and compete with the world by 2050. "For this we set up seven missions and five grids to achieve our targets. Internet became a basic right for the public. For that, we formed fiber grid. We are providing WiFi, internet and television connectivity for Rs 149 only," he said. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani also had visited the RTG Center as part of his meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Impressed with the functioning of RTG Center, he suggested Andhra Pradesh government to provide data services to other states and countries. (ANI)