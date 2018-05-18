Nara Lokesh receives award for 'Digital Leader of the Year'

[India], May 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Nara Lokesh on Friday received the "Digital Leader of the Year" award during Businessworld Digital India Summit and Awards 2018 at New Delhi.

The 'Business World' magazine has announced this award for the best utilisation of technology in governance.

Lokesh won this award for using cutting edge technology and yielding good results in Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, and Rural Water Supply departments.

The state Panchayat Raj and Rural Water Supply Department officials have won another award for the ultramodern tracking system for water supply program. (ANI)