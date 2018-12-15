Narendra Dabholkar Case: Court grants bail to 3 suspects as CBI fails to file chargesheet

, (ANI): The Pune Sessions Court on Friday granted bail to the accused Amol Kale, Rajesh Bangera and Amit Degvekar as the Central Bureau of Investigation failed to file charge-sheet against them within the stipulated 90-day period.

Two of the accused are presently in the judicial custody of Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the murder case of slain journalist Gauri Lankesh. On the other hand, accused Amol Kale is presently in the custody of the Maharashtra SIT, which is probing the murder of Govind Pansare.

On November 17, a Pune Sessions Court granted a 45-day extension to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file charge sheet in activist Narendra Dabholkar murder case. In August this year, the CBI established a link between the murders of Lankesh and Dabholkar after it recovered the pistol used for killing Gauri Lankesh while investigating the latter's murder case. (ANI)