  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Narendra Modi flags off first Hyderabad Metro train

Narendra Modi flags off first Hyderabad Metro train

Last Updated: Tue, Nov 28, 2017 15:17 hrs
Modi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first leg of Hyderabad Metro rail project from the Miyapur metro rail station on Tuesday.

The 30 km-long first phase of the project between Miyapur and Nagole, has 24 stations. Its commercial operations will start on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad Metro project has been divided into three corridors -- all passing through areas with high population density. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the project, which covers 24 stations.

The operations will start with three coaches -- each of which can accommodate 330 people -- per train. The number of coaches would be increased to six depending on traffic.

The elevated metro will have stations located at a distance of approximately one kilometer.

The Hyderabad Metro line will eventually be a 72-km elevated stretch, which will be completed by next year. It is the largest such public-private partnership project, the state government has said.

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features