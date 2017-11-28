Narendra Modi flags off first Hyderabad Metro train

PM @narendramodi takes the inaugural ride from Miyapur to Kukatpally in #HyderabadMetro pic.twitter.com/9oWvIoymkC

— Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) November 28, 2017 The Hyderabad Metro project has been divided into three corridors -- all passing through areas with high population density. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the project, which covers 24 stations.

The operations will start with three coaches -- each of which can accommodate 330 people -- per train. The number of coaches would be increased to six depending on traffic.

The elevated metro will have stations located at a distance of approximately one kilometer.

The Hyderabad Metro line will eventually be a 72-km elevated stretch, which will be completed by next year. It is the largest such public-private partnership project, the state government has said.