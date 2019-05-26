Naresh Goyal, wife denied permission to travel abroad

[India], May 25 (ANI): Former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal were denied permission to travel abroad.

The duo was flying out of India from Mumbai on an Emirates flight when they were restricted from leaving the country by immigration authorities.

Confirming the development, an Emirates spokesperson said they cooperated with relevant authorities.

"Emirates is co-operating fully with the relevant authorities and we abide by the laws of the various countries we operate in," Emirates Spokesperson said in a statement.

On March 25, Goyal, the then Jet Airways Chairman, had stepped down, paving way for lenders to bail out the financially troubled airline he set up 25 years ago. Jet has been suffering bruising competition from low-cost airlines, fluctuating crude prices and a weak rupee. The airline has over one billion dollars in debt and has to repay money to banks, lessors of planes and suppliers besides clearing pending salaries to its pilots. (ANI)