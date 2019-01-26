'Nari Shakti' announced as Oxford Dictionaries' Hindi Word of the Year

Jaipur: Oxford Dictionaries announced on Saturday that 'Nari Shakti' as its Hindi Word of the Year for 2018 at the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival.

"The Hindi Word of the Year is a word or expression that has attracted a great deal of attention and reflects the ethos, mood or preoccupations of the past year," Oxford Dictionaries said in a statement.

Derived from Sanskrit, Nari means 'woman' and Shakti means 'power'.

"Today the term is used to symbolise women taking charge of their own lives," the statement added.

The Hindi Word of the Year was chosen by the Oxford Dictionaries team in India with the help of an advisory panel of language experts including Ashok Kumar Sharma, Kritika Agrawal and Namita Gokhale among others.