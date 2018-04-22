Naroda Patiya verdict a 'victory of truth', says Maya Kodnani

Ahmedabad: Terming her acquittal in the 2002 Naroda Patiya riot case a victory of truth, former Gujarat Minister Maya Kodnani said on Sunday she always had a belief that her innocence would be proven.

"It is the victory of truth. I am glad that justice was served. Bhagwan ke ghar mein der hai andher nahi (There is a delay in God's home, but not despair)," Kodnani told ANI.

Kodnani, a gynecologist by profession, had been accused of inciting a Hindu mob, which resulted in the killing of 97 people in Ahmedabad's Naroda Patiya area during the Godhra riots.

In 2012, a local court found her guilty of the crime and she was sentenced 28 years in jail. "When I was convicted I thought that this was God's examination, but I always had faith in God that I would come out of this, because I knew I was innocent," said Kodnani, who thrice has been elected from Naroda legislative constituency in 1998, 2002 and 2007. "I don't know who framed me and with what motive but till this day, I pray to God to give wisdom to those people," she said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also expressed gratitude towards her party, which she said, never ceased to support her throughout- from her conviction to her exoneration in the case. On being asked if she would re-enter the political arena, Kodnani replied, "I am a BJP worker and a party worker is never active or inactive. I am of the belief that through BJP, I am working for my country." On Friday, Gujarat High Court acquitted 17 accused, including Kodnani, in the case. The riots in Gujarat began a day after Sabarmati Express was allegedly torched at the Godhra Railway Station on February 27, 2002, killing 58 people. In all, officially, 1,044 people had died during the riots.