NASA awards contract for research, education program support

|Source :
Washington, Oct 24 (IBNS) NASA has awarded the NASA Research Education Support Service (NRESS) contract to Arctic Slope Technical Services, Inc. of Beltsville, Maryland.
This is an 8(a) small business set-aside, cost-plus fixed-fee indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with a total value of $130 million. There is a 45-day phase-in period beginning onDec. 17and the period of performance is five years, starting onFeb. 1, 2016. Individual task orders may extend for up to one year past the expiration of the ordering period, read the NASA website. The purpose of the contract is to provide research and technology development, arrange competitive education program opportunities, primarily through solicited, peer-reviewed proposals that result in grants, cooperative agreements, contracts, or intergovernmental agreements. Solicitation mechanisms include NASA Research Announcements, Announcements of Opportunity, and Cooperative Agreement Notices. The contractor will provide administrative, logistical, and IT support for the peer review and project management activities of NASAs sponsored research and education programs. The NRESS contractor will support workshops with research communities to help define objectives, assist in the development of broad agency announcements, receive and manage notices of intent and proposals, provides logistical and technical support for peer review of proposals, and assist NASA in various post-selection management functions.