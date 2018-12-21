Naseeruddin Shah's on-screen Pakistani agent character has awakened: BJP leader

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey took a dig at actor Naseeruddin Shah over his recent remark on Bulandshahr violence saying that the latter seems to develop the sentiments of his on-screen character of a Pakistani agent he portrayed in one of his movies.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "Naseeruddin Shah is a good artiste. In one of his movies, he played the role of a Pakistani agent. I think that sentiment has got awakened in him now."

Recently, a video surfaced on the social media where Shah can be heard saying, "At many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman. I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim?' they will have no answer. It worries me that I don't see the situation improving anytime soon."

On December 3, a policeman named Subodh Singh and a civilian identified as Sumit were killed after a violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr over rumour of cow slaughter.(ANI)