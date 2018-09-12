Nation cannot be misled by Congress' lies anymore: BJP

[India], Sept 12 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress saying that the people of the country cannot be misled by lies and falsehoods anymore.

Addressing the media, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal alleged that the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had given random loans that weakened the banking system.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, our economy was fragile. But our government took the responsibility to stabilise the economy and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made our country to move in the path of progress and development. During UPA rule, they gave random loans to those who did not have the capacity to pay," Goyal said.

He asserted that the Prime Minister Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the only government that has taken proper action against bank loan defaulters. The minister further took on the Opposition for criticising the central government over fuel price hike and said, "everyone knows that the price of crude oil has increased, which is why fuel prices are rising." Blaming the Congress for harbouring "fraudsters" like fugitive diamantaire and Punjab National Bank scam accused Mehul Choksi, Goyal said, "such people are now facing the heat due to stern action by the Modi government". (ANI)