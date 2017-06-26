Nation celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr today, President Mukherjee extends warm wishes

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramadan, is being celebrated across India today.





Eid-ul-Fitr, or Eid, is an important religious festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of Ramzan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.





Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar is observed as a fasting period by the Muslims world over who abstain from food and water during the period between sunrise to sunset.



"The Moon has been seen in many parts of Uttar Pradesh and India, and hence it is declared that the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on June 26 in all over India," Muslim cleric Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahal announced.

President Pranab Mukherjee extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to all while hoping that the festival may strengthen an unflinching faith in unity and common destiny. Greetings to all my fellow citizens, particularly my Muslim brothers & sisters, in India & abroad on Idu’l Fitr #PresidentMukherjee — President of India (@RashtrapatiBhvn) June 26, 2017

"May this joyous occasion, which marks the culmination of the period of fasting and prayer during the Holy month of Ramzan, bring happiness, peace and prosperity and be an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to serve humanity," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation on the occasion of Eid and hailed the diversity of the nation.

"The holy month of Ramzan was celebrated with devotion. Now it is time for Eid. On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, my best wishes to all," Prime Minister Modi said in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

"Ramzan is a month of holy donations, to spread happiness. Come, let us all together take inspiration from such pious festivals to keep spreading the treasure of happiness and keep taking the nation forward," he added.

Calling for an end to violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also issued a special message of peace and brotherhood on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In his video message, Singh said, "I heartily wish Eid Mubarak to all my Kashmiri brothers and sisters, elders, youth and dear children."

The Home Minister hopes the festival would bring a new dawn in Kashmir.

"I have full faith that this festival of humanity will help to bring peace, tranquility and friendship in Kashmir Valley," he added.