Nation doesn't believe PM Modi anymore: Rahul Gandhi

[India], December 14 (ANI): Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said people listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi but don't believe him.

While addressing a gathering of congress workers here, Rahul said "Today three years after he came to power, Prime Minister Modi is facing a crisis of credibility. People listen to his speeches, but no longer believe in what he says."

"The reason for this is his actions and the performance of his government in the last three years," Rahul added.

Rahul further said the way people of Kerala have lost faith in the state government similarly the nation does not expect anything out of Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)