Nation expects action: Mohan Bhagwat on Pulwama attack

[India], Feb 15 (ANI): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday asserted that the nation expects an action against the Pulwama attack which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

Dubbing the attack as "cowardly" the RSS chief said, "We condemn it. Action should be taken, everyone expects it."

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will be travelling to Kashmir tomorrow, to take stock of the situation. He told ANI that “A strong reply will be given”.

In the deadliest attack on security forces in Kashmir, around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Strongly condemning the attack, the Prime Minister termed it as “despicable” and asserted, “The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs.” UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi too called the attack "barbarous" and said, "I am shocked, outraged and deeply grieved by the barbarous attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir." The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora.This is the deadliest attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier in September 2016, an Army camp was stormed by terrorists in Uri, killing 19 soldiers. Prior to that, 28 BSF personnel were killed in an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force in 2004.(ANI)