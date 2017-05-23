Nation freed of disappointment, corruption under Modi Govt.: Raman Singh

[India], May 23 (ANI): Hailing the completion of three years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh on Tuesday asserted that since the former assumed office in 2014, the nation has been freed of disappointment and corruption.

Speaking to ANI here, Singh said that Prime Minister Modi's rule has brought a message of happiness for the nation.

"Three years of Modi government has brought a message of happiness for crores of people of the country. There is an atmosphere of excitement in the country. Post 2014, the nation got freedom from disappointment, corruption and negative atmosphere which had groped the nation post Modi ji's rule," Singh said.

The Narendra Modi government will be executing an elaborate plan to celebrate a "festival of democracy" between May 26 and June 15 in wake of completion of three years of its rule. The celebration will see chief ministers of all the BJP-ruled states travelling to those areas where the party is not in power to mark its third anniversary in power. Singh will go to West Bengal where the BJP is desperate to get a foothold. (ANI)