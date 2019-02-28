Nation relieved, Imran Khan acted like statesman: Mehbooba on Abhinandan's release tomorrow

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday stated that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who is going to be released tomorrow, is good news and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has behaved like a statesman.

"This is very good news, with this not only will Abhinandan's family but the entire nation will be relieved. Imran Khan has acted like a statesman, so we should give it to him," said Mehbooba while hailing the move.

The Pakistan Prime Minister, while addressing a joint session in Parliament today, announced that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be released on Friday as a peace gesture.

Abhinandan, flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, was chasing Pakistani jets which transgressed into Jammu and Kashmir yesterday and crossed over to Pakistan occupied Kashmir where his aircraft was shot down. He ejected safely and was taken to the custody by the Pakistani Army. Mehbooba expressed hope that the central government will de-escalate the situation to end the tension. "I hope our leadership will also reciprocate this peace gesture and will try to de-escalate the current situation. I hope Imran Khan will stand by his word and take steps on Indian dossier on Pulwama attack so that the tensed situation can come to an end," she added. Furthermore, Mehbooba also claimed that it is the people of Jammu and Kashmir who suffer the most in the cross border tension. (ANI)