Nation rings in Christmas with hymns, carols

[India], Dec 25 (ANI): It's that time of the year again, the season to be jolly, as it's popularly known, as the nation merrily welcomes Christmas today.

Amid the gripping festive fervor, churches in various pockets of the nation observed midnight mass, witnessing narratives from the birth of Jesus Christ.

Carols were also sung praising the lord in various cities, including Bengaluru, Kolkata, Trivandrum and the national capital.

Over the past few days, students, and other communities welcomed the holiday season with a number of skits, fancy dress competitions, and other activities.

Markets have also witnessed the sale of a number of Christmas-related decors, including Christmas trees, bells, cutouts of Santa Claus, stars and fairy lights. Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is celebrated by all communities, both Christian, and others. Christmas is celebrated by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as it aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity. (ANI)