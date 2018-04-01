Nation rings in Easter with carols, hymns

[India], Apr. 1 (ANI): The nation is draped in festive fervor on account of the Christian festival of Easter on Sunday.

As the clock struck midnight, devotees, who had gathered in churches across India, celebrated the resurrection of Jesus Christ, three days after his crucifixion, according to Christian mythology.

Carols and hymns were sung in praise of the lord, along with a musical depiction of the life and re-birth of the Christian god.

Also known as Resurrection Sunday, Easter is celebrated on account of the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial after his crucifixion by the Romans. It marks the culmination of the Passion of Jesus, preceded by Lent, a forty-day period of fasting, prayer, and penance.

On this day, Christians around the world gather for Midnight Mass. The day is usually spent in the presence of one's family and friends. A traditional feast is prepared containing several meat delicacies, marking the end of the 40-day fasting period. Another well-known tradition in the West is the gifting of Easter eggs, which symbolise fertility and new birth according to ancient scriptures. On Easter, many individuals take part in an Easter egg hunt comprising of eggs filled with chocolate or candy. (ANI)