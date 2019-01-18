Nation wants new government, new Prime Minister in 2019: Akhilesh Yadav

Kolkata: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said the nation wants a new government at the Centre and is waiting for a new Prime Minister to take over.

Remarking that people from all sections of society are in distress in the Narendra Modi regime, the Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's opposition rally on January 19 will work as a stimulant for change in other parts of the country.

"This meeting will send out a message to the entire country. The nation is looking for change, it wants a new government. All I can say is that the country wants a new Prime Minister. It is waiting for a new person at the helm," said Yadav, who is in the city to take part in Banerjee's mega-rally.

"People from all sections of society -- farmers, labourers, businessmen and youth -- are unhappy with the current government at the Centre. I think the message from tomorrow's meeting in Bengal, under Didi's leadership, will act as the stimulant for change in many other places," he said. However, when asked whether Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati or Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee could become the next Prime Minister, he did not reply. Yadav claimed the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2019 elections has frightened the saffron outfit. "The alliance has brought happiness to the country and acted as a confidence booster for many political parties. Since the alliance has taken place in Uttar Pradesh, anxious BJP and RSS leaders are holding meetings," he added.