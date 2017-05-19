Nation witnessing decisive government under PM Modi's leadership: Gujarat CM

[India], May 19 (ANI): Appreciating the completion of three years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government at the Centre, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said the nation has witnessed a decisive government under the governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as opposed to the previous paralytic regime.

Rupani told media, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought positive vibes in the nation in the past three years of the BJP rule in the country, as the nation has witnessed decisive government over paralytic government."

"He has taken important steps towards social and education system and has encouraged aerospace industry by launching its own satellite," he added. He further said that demonetisation was a historic decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "It is only Prime Minister Modi who could step ahead with the historic decision of demonetisation which no one could dare to do," he said. Rupani praised the Prime Minister for his initiative on Goods on Sales Tax (GST) which was an important step to increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He further claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured to provide basic amenities to the nation by 2022 under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. (ANI)