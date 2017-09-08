National award winner Surabhi Lakshmi slammed for eating beef

[India], Sept 8 (ANI): National award winning Malayalam actress Surabhi Lakshmi became the latest target of cow vigilantes on social media, for eating beef.

The abusive messages started pouring in on social media platforms after a special Onam programme was aired on Malayalam channel Media One on the Thiruvonam day where Lakshmi was seen eating beef as part of the Onam Sadhya (feast).

Along with the actress, the channel too has been targeted for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

It must be noted that the northern parts of Kerala have a tradition of including meats with the vegetables on Onam feast. The incident has occurred after the Supreme Court directed Centre and all state governments to appoint a senior police officer as a nodal officer in each district to ensure cow vigilantes are reined in. (ANI)