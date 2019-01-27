National conclave on technical textiles at Mumbai on January 29

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): Union Ministry of Textiles will hold a national conclave on technical textiles on January 29 in Mumbai. The event will also be a curtain raiser for TechnoTex 2019. The conclave will be presided over by Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani.

“The release of HSN codes by Government of India for technical textiles will be one of the major highlights of the conclave,” said the ministry in a statement on Sunday.

Technical textiles are textile material and products manufactured primarily for technical performance and functional properties rather than aesthetic and decorative characteristics. They find application not only in clothing but also in areas like agriculture, medical, infrastructure, automotive, aerospace, sports, defence, and packaging.

The technical textile sector is the sunshine sector for the textile industry and is one of the fastest growing segments of the Indian Economy. “This sector is expected to see double-digit growth in coming years and is projected to reach a market size of Rs 2 lakh crore by 2020-21,” said the ministry. Several panel discussions will be held on subjects like administrative consolidation of technical textiles items, manufacturing possibilities and import substitution, benefits of standardisation and global best practices, technical textiles codes for New India, investment opportunity in technical textiles sector and research, and development in technical textiles by eminent panelists from various Central government departments, NITI Aayog, IITs and textile industry, the ministry said. As per baseline survey of the technical textile industry in India, there are around 2,100 units manufacturing technical textiles in the country and most of them are concentrated in Gujarat followed by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. India has 4-5 per cent share in the global technical textiles market size across twelve segments. Technical textiles constitute 12-15 per cent of the total textile value chain in India, whereas in some of the European countries technical textiles constitute 50 per cent of the total textiles value chain. (ANI)